Director Gareth Edwards (Strongly) Reacts to Godzilla Minus One

The director of the popular 2014 Godzilla film believes that Toho's Godzilla Minus One could easily be perceived as a franchise best.

Godzilla is one of the most established cinematic characters ever. As of now, he's been depicted in a lot of content, including an upcoming series, a second Kong crossover event, and the upcoming Godzilla Minus One, proving that his impact on pop culture is eternal. Now, one of the directors behind a popular iteration of the character is sharing his thoughts on the newest release that's already earning high praise from fans and critics. Spoiler alert: he really likes it.

2014 Godzilla Director Hypes Godzilla Minus One as One of the Best Films Yet

During a conversation with Cinema Today (first reported by Comic Book), Gareth Edwards, the director of the beloved 2014 Godzilla film, responded to a question about the upcoming release of the Japanese film Godzilla Minus One, where he admitted that he is confident the upcoming release is already worthy of being a contender for one of the best entries of the entire franchise. Edwards notes, "There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla, and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie. This is what a Godzilla movie should be. [Godzilla Minus One] must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time."

Just last month, Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, addressed his excitement in a statement, sharing, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Godzilla Minus One is currently dominating the box office in Japan and is expected to arrive in the US theatrically starting on December 1, 2023. Will you be participating in the next big chapter of the Godzilla franchise?

