Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: film, godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Director Wanted to Bring Balance to the Franchise

Godzilla Minus One filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki is revealing his hopes to bring balanced storytelling to the Godzilla franchise.

Article Summary Takashi Yamazaki aims for a Godzilla-human story balance in Godzilla Minus One.

Critics hail Godzilla Minus One as a standout in the long-running franchise.

Yamazaki focuses on individual human connections to Godzilla's narrative.

Godzilla Minus One features a post-war Japan facing a new monstrous threat.

If you've witnessed the sheer movie magic of TOHO's recent release titled Godzilla Minus One, you're already aware of just how ambitious this story is. In fact, the film has already been deemed by many to be the best title of the entire franchise, which is a major feat on its own considering just how long the character has been an influential piece of pop culture. So how exactly does one take a classic kaiju and balance it with brand new, original human characters? The film's director has an answer.

Godzilla Minus One Director on Creating a Balanced Entry

During an interview with ComicBook, filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki decided to shed light on how he chose to interpret the balance of the titular character and humanity, telling the site, "I feel that my Godzilla for this [movie] is very specific for the story because there's a tendency with Godzilla is that he's obviously a massive existence and there can be a tendency to split the story a bit versus this is going on with Godzilla; this is going on with the people or the government and things like that. However, one of my goals was to have a good balance between the Godzilla side of the story and the human story."

Yamazaki then continues, "So in Godzilla Minus One, I think it's a lot more unique because you're looking at the individual relationship, what kind of relationship they have to Godzilla, how they see [it]. So it's individuals and also civilians that are really focused on their story and relationship to Godzilla. So I think that's unique out of all the [films]."

The movie's summary explains, "Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb." Godzilla Minus One is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!