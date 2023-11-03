Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, toho studios

Godzilla Minus One Tickets On Sale, Watch The New Trailer Here

Godzilla Day is today, and fans are celebrating the Japan opening of Minus One with a new trailer and posters. US showings are on sale now.

Godzilla Day is today, and Minus One tickets are on sale now for when it opens in the US on December 1st. IMAX screenings will be happening, which is very exciting, and a new poster for IMAX was also released today. Most of you will care more about the brand-new trailer. "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'" Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement. Takashi Yamazaki is directing the film. Below is the badass new trailer, the IMAX poster, and the new US poster as well.

This Is Godzilla At His Most Destructive

"The King of the Monsters is back with a new film announcement from Toho revealing the title and teaser trailer for the next Japanese Godzilla film – Minus One. First announced in November 2022, the film will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in theaters in the U.S. nationwide on December 1, 2023. Minus One is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla."

Man, does this film look incredible. The scope and size of the production is jaw-dropping, and the beast himself is so very imposing. Everything about this looks like it might just be one of the best modern Godzilla films. I am so jealous of the fans in Japan who can see this there starting today. Man, that end to that trailer has me buzzing.

Godzilla Minus One is now playing in theaters in Japan and opens December 1st here in the States.

