Godzilla vs. Kong Director Talks Mechagodzilla Design Concerns

It's pretty safe to say that Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures film Godzilla vs. Kong has essentially surpassed all expectations.

In the film, we get to see the most epic kaiju rivalry of our time, this time with a lot more access to visual effects that provides a much more intricate smackdown. The film also delivered a few exciting inclusions for longtime Godzilla fans, like the robo-version of the king of the monsters, and his tactics are a little more cutthroat than we've seen in other Godzilla adaptations.

The new Mechagodzilla took all of Godzilla's attributes and amped them up to fight for the spot as a dominant apex predator, and his domineering appearance helped shape the intensity of the film's final act. If you were wondering what could possibly have lead to this new and improved visual design of the Godzilla vs. Kong Mechagodzilla, you're in luck because director Adam Wingard has opened up about his choices for the man-made-villain.

In a new interview published at Inverse, Wingard talked about the design, telling the publication, "I remember watching the third Transformers movie in the theater. It was one of those things where I was with a date, and we got there late, and the only seats that were available were literally in the front row. And so I'm sitting there watching Transformers 3 in the front row, and I couldn't tell what the hell was going on." The director added, "The Transformers, they just looked like metal. They looked like a plane crash. So I thought, that's the thing I wanted to avoid. They were too complex. There are too many moving parts, and I couldn't latch on to anything. Nothing felt iconic with that Transformers design."

Wingard does bring up a point about the somewhat chaotic designs of Transformers as the franchise progressed, and clearly, those notes helped lead to a heightened version of Mechagodzilla. Do you like the new Mechagodzilla design in Godzilla vs. Kong?