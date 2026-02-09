Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, gore verbinski, pirates of the caribbean

Gore Verbinski Says He's Not Open to Another Pirates of the Caribbean

The director of the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films reveals his stance on a possible return to the popular Disney franchise.

Hollywood's consistent love for a nostalgia wave has brought plenty of familiar filmmakers and stars back to some of the biggest franchises, from horror revivals to long-delayed legacy sequels. And for fans of the long-running Pirates of the Caribbean series, that naturally raised one big question over the years: could original trilogy director Gore Verbinski ever be tempted to spearhead the franchise again? Well, it sounds like the answer is no.

Speaking with Screen Rant while promoting his new film Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, Verbinski made it pretty clear that he has no plans to return to the world of cursed treasure and undead pirates.

As he explains to the outlet, "I wish them the best. I just don't have anything. I feel like I did three and, for me, it was a great opportunity to learn and to try something. I think we have to be at a place where the wheels are about to fall off. I think once you kind of know how to do something, it becomes less interesting or less dangerous. There's just so little time, and there are so many stories to tell."

Verbinski helped launch the franchise in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl, then followed it with Dead Man's Chest and At World's End, turning a theme-park ride into one of Disney's biggest live-action success stories. The five Pirates of the Caribbean films released between 2003 and 2017 have earned more than $4.5 billion worldwide, with other directors taking over for On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

As of now, Disney is still not done sailing these waters either. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a sixth film is in development and has also teased separate reboot and spin-off ideas that could introduce a new cast alongside (or instead of) returning faces. Bruckheimer has also said that he would like to see Johnny Depp back as Jack Sparrow if the story is right. Still, nothing has been officially locked in on the casting front, but at least it's apparent that multiple projects remain in active development at Disney.

