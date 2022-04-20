Grease 2 Celebrates 40 Years With A New Blu-ray Steelbook

Grease 2 is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the film is getting a Blu-ray Steelbook release to celebrate. The years have been kinder to this one, as it had a lot to live up to when it came out and was considered a complete failure for a long time. Starring a young Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield, my man Adrian Zmed crushed in this movie; when I was a kid, I thought he was the coolest person I had ever seen. The disc will include no special features, though that could change between now and when this releases on June 7th. It will come with a digital copy, however. You can see the Steelbook down below.

Grease 2 Releases June 7th

"With even more romance and rock 'n' roll, the musical extravaganza GREASE 2 celebrates its 40th anniversary with a Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on June 7, 2022, from Paramount Home Entertainment. The highly anticipated follow-up to the smash hit Grease, GREASE 2 was originally released on June 11, 1982. Michelle Pfeiffer dazzles in a role that helped launch her to stardom, and Maxwell Caulfield shines in his feature film debut. The two-star as high school students from very different backgrounds who find love despite the expectations of everyone around them. This upbeat and campy ode to teenage romance dances to its own beat, gaining fans and cult-movie status four decades later. It's 1961, and there's a new crop of seniors ready to rule rockin' Rydell High, including the coolest cliques on campus—the Pink Ladies and T-Birds. Michael Carrington (Caulfield) is the new kid in town, but he's been branded a brainiac. Can he fix up an old motorcycle, don a leather jacket, and avoid a rumble with the leader of the T-Birds (Adrian Zmed) to win the heart of Pink Lady Stephanie Zinone (Pfeiffer)? This cool rider is surely going to try!"