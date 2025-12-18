Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – New Trailer Teases A Perilous Journey

The Garrity family is going on a very perilous journey in a new trailer for Greenland 2: Migration, which will be released on January 9, 2026.

Article Summary The new trailer for Greenland 2: Migration reveals the Garrity family's dangerous post-apocalyptic journey.

Lionsgate sets the release date for Greenland 2: Migration for January 9, 2026, kicking off the new year.

The sequel explores life after a comet strike, shifting the focus from survival to searching for a new home.

Greenland 2 was officially greenlit in 2021 following the success and unique release path of the first film.

Lionsgate is looking to kick off 2026 not only with a Gerard Butler January action movie, but one that looks very promising. Greenland 2: Migration is not the sequel anyone was expecting when it was announced that another film was in the works. While exploring the world after it ends is more common with man-made disasters, such as a virus or nuclear fallout, life after a natural disaster, as explored in more than just the final few minutes of the film, is less common. So this film is already getting bonus points for tackling something we don't normally see in this specific genre, and they appear to be going all out. The second trailer was recently released, and this one teases a lot more footage, including the existence of more survivors outside the bunker, and that things are going very wrong in a number of ways as the Garrity family essentially tries to find the metaphorical Garden of Eden.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

