Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – New HQ Image Of Adam Warlock We have a high-quality image of Adam Warlock from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that shows off his costume including his fantastically goofy looking cape.

We have known that Adam Warlock is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now. He got teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he was probably supposed to be here sooner, but delays with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to the firing incident mean that we've been waiting for a while. We learned from director and writer James Gunn a few days ago that Adam Warlock isn't a good guy, but he's also very young, so maybe that isn't how he'll always be. Gunn also seemed to tease that Adam is going to be part of the Marvel universe by saying he "could become this really important character." The official media site shared a high-quality image of Adam, so we can see a ton of detail from his costume.

I love it when the MCU uses capes in the costumes. Capes almost always look insanely stupid on screen, but they are so delightfully superhero-y that you can't say no to them. Even the cosmic Marvel universe isn't immune to the allure of capes; I approve.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.