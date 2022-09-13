Halloween Ends Soundtrack Exclusive Up For Preorder From Waxwork

Halloween Ends releases in theaters on October 14th, same day as release on Peacock, and it may just be the last time we hear John Carpenter produce a score for a Michael Myers film. Today, preorders began for the score for the film on vinyl, including this exclusive "Sewer Hideout" colored disc from Waxwork Records. The score is once again by Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies, all of whom handled the scores for 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills. It kind of feels like the end of an era here, doesn't it? You can see the cover for the release, as well as full details down below, and order a copy for shipping in January right here.

Halloween Ends Waxwork Records Release Details

"As Halloween Ends marks the last chapter of the trilogy directed by David Gordon Green; it also ushers in the essential return of original composer and director of 1978's Halloween, John Carpenter, to score the film alongside longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Similar to the last two soundtracks, Halloween Ends was recorded in its entirety at John Carpenter's home studio and Daniel's studio. The soundtrack of the third installment broadens old themes whilst creating new ones in an effort to bring renewed life to one of the most epic horror scores ever written. The general atmosphere is one of dread, yet the record includes some groove-laden moments reminiscent of Escape From New York or some of Carpenter's other more dance-able scores. Exquisite and delicate ambient pieces weave their way between some of the score's more arresting moments and yet maintain a subtle pop sensibility. The overall achievement showcases three master musicians, one of whom invented the entire horror-synth genre, crafting an evocative, playful, and deeply listenable score that honors a legacy and expands on the decades of work that have been leading to this triumphant climax."

HALLOWEEN ENDS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The Original Soundtrack by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies

Waxwork Records Exclusive "Sewer Hideout" Colored Vinyl

Gatefold Packaging

Printed Inner Sleeve

I would also advise you NOT to look up the tracklist if you want to stay spoiler free. Just go order it, and don't scroll down too far.