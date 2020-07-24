Halloween Horror Nights 2020 Canceled at Universal Theme Parks

One of the most popular horror events of the year, this year's Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal theme parks in Orlando and Hollywood has been canceled this year, the first time in its 30-year history. The announcement was made this morning in a statement by Universal, as they look to focus on "operating the theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place." Universal Orlando remains closed to the public, while Universal Orlando is opened late last month. Halloween Horror Nights will return in 2021, as long as the ongoing situation in the world has gotten under control.

Halloween Horror Nights Will Be Back

"What began as a three-day event in Orlando in 1991 has become the world's premier Halloween event – Halloween Horror Nights. Each fall, as the sun sets on days filled with thrills and the night awakens with a frightening chill, the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture take over Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood – forcing guests to come face-to-face with what scares them most. Elaborately-themed haunted houses based on everything from cinematic greats and cult favorites to original abominations created by the twisted minds behind the event come to life – each filled with so much detail, they rival movie sets. Hordes of menacing "scare-actors" prey upon guests in various scare zones throughout the streets of the park. And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy live shows and Universal Studios' most exhilarating rides and attractions."

While this is a bummer for everyone, it was inevitable. Halloween Horror Nights is a yearly pilgrimage for horror fans of all ages, and with this being the 30th anniversary, I am sure they had some great stuff planned. Getting that many people together right now for a month just does not make sense to do, and this was the correct decision to make, however. See you all next year.