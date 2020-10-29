Halloween Kills Footage Debuts During BlumFest 2020, Trailer Is Here!

BlumFest 2020 was in full swing today, with the online horror event from Blumhouse making announcements and debuting footage from upcoming projects. None more anticipated than the first real footage from Halloween Kills, the second in the new trilogy of films from Blumhouse and Universal. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). Fans were supposed to have already seen what would occur in Halloween Kills a couple of weeks ago, but the pandemic had other ideas. The film will now release next October, with the third film Halloween Ends debuting in October 2022.

Halloween Kills BlumFest Panel & Footage Has Me Pumped

Director David Gordon Green says about the new film that it is the Empire Strikes Back of Halloween. "Twice the thrills, ten times the kills." That is a hell of a tagline. They also talked about some of the legacy characters from the franchise returning and that paying the homages they are to the rest of Halloween's history is "so satisfying" for us fans. They even teased Halloween Ends a bit, saying that all three will end up being socially relevant and a part of their times. They begged David to up the ante one last time for the "final steps of Michael Myers."

And here it is, our latest tease for Halloween Kills. There are some awesome callbacks here, and boy, does this have me pumped. I have serious chills right now. Check it out below:

Halloween Kills, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters on October 15h, 2021.