Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Halloween and Laurie Strode

It's pretty crazy to imagine that after more than 40 years, the Halloween franchise not only has untapped potential for life remaining with fans and critics – but that it's been able to thoroughly revisit the beloved world created by John Carpenter with unforgettable horror creations.

Now that the film Halloween Ends is in production and filming has officially commenced, we're nearing the final stretch of director David Gordon Green's trilogy with an unshakable gut feeling that there's going to be some major Halloween revelations. Star Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode on and off since the very first film, recently took to social media to reflect on her involvement with the character and the franchise, with a heartwarming message to fans.

The Halloween icon writes on Instagram, "I woke up early this morning and realized I've been inhabiting Laurie Strode for 44 years. Her dreams became mine. Her nightmares too. Throughout it, all, a profound sense of gratitude to the fans that have kept her relevant and gave me employment for such a long time, and I'm so f*^%ing excited by this new movie we are making."

As we mentioned, the new Halloween film is in the early stages of filming, but with a theatrical release slated for October of this year, things are sure to move very quickly. The short synopsis for the next chapter of Green's trilogy quite ominously reads: "The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise."

While the ending had already been deemed divisive by Curtis in earlier statements, horror is always a genre that isn't afraid to take swings (with the occasional miss), and even when the director's take on Halloween hasn't been at its peak – it still offers one insane, repeat-worthy ride for its viewers!