Why Halloween Kills is a Worthwhile Middle Chapter of the Trilogy

At this point, It's very much established that we'll be receiving the third chapter of David Gordon Green's beloved vision of Halloween soon enough.

After the success of the first film back in 2018, it was announced that the filmmaker's idea would become a trilogy event containing Michael Myers and Laurie Strode's unforgettable collision – with a promise to conclude the longstanding cinematic grudge match. Considering the public knowledge of an already confirmed chapter on the way, this could have been something that deterred moviegoers. However, in a world where nostalgia franchises are now cherished instead of being mocked, people want to see where Halloween is willing to go.

Upon opening weekend, the film managed to slice over $50 million for its US box office run, a hugely successful number considering its same-day streaming release on Peacock and revealed pure dedication from horror fans. Becoming one of the bloodiest installments of the Halloween franchise with the ability to maintain a sizable box-office turnout, Halloween Kills is something people either love or hate – and here's why I believe the film can be perceived as being a successful third chapter in this timeline (and second chapter of Green's plans.)

It's Michael Myers in his most brutal form yet

The growing discourse surrounding Halloween Kills as a sequel to the 2018 Halloween is definitely a unique approach, seeing as how the films feel very different tonally.

Though that might be off-putting to fans of the more contained terror of Halloween of '18, Halloween Kills didn't need to follow up with a cookie-cutter replication of prior events. If the film jumped to the following year or just played out as another cat and mouse game with the Strode's for the duration of its runtime, we wouldn't have much originality put into the next step.

Halloween Kills proves that not only is Laurie a total badass for surviving her encounters with this unkillable entity, but that Michael is horror's version of the Terminator. We saw him up the killings in the previous film, but this go-around included the highest death toll we've seen from someone formerly known as the babysitter stalker.

The kills are each extremely unique, with Michael taking out hordes at a time and forever changing the landscape of Haddonfield moving forward. How this will play out into the next film has established one of the biggest intriguing elements of Green's Halloween vision thus far.

If we didn't see what complete carnage Michael was able to deliver, would he really be able to maintain a reputation as the Bogeyman?

Excellent callbacks to the original film

Early on in Halloween Kills, we get to return to '78, and it replicates the atmosphere as much as conceptually possible. The color grading sets utilized, and wardrobe included prove that every facet of the Halloween flashbacks is meant to embody the film that started it all.

Aside from getting to see another perspective of young Lonnie Elam, we see how Michael was captured in this Halloween timeline – and the encounter at the Myers house shows a younger Michael. From his first on-screen attack against an officer, we get a fun jump scare that feels reminiscent of the simplicity in the original Halloween and a slight reminder that Michael was impossibly terrifying at every stage of his life. The revival of the '70s ambiance comes with an even greater cameo of Dr. Loomis, now played by newcomer Tom Jones, Jr., who (with special effects) masterfully recreates both his voice and appearance.

We get to see others like Lindsey Wallace, Lonnie, and Tommy Doyle return to add to the worthwhile update on how it impacted these characters – but it's the Loomis cameo that is the best nostalgia treat we could have ever asked for. If you enjoy extended continuity, callbacks, and full-circle follow-ups, Halloween Kills has everything you might want and more.

Prepares us for a heavy conclusion in Halloween Ends

After two viewing of Halloween Kills, one thing I found myself most interested in is the idea of what the future holds.

Obviously, the ending of the film was a very final note for one of the Strode women, but this actually leaves a much bigger cliffhanger in other ways as well. For starters, we're used to seeing an imprisoned Michael or presumed deceased Michael in many of the Halloween films. By the end of Halloween Kills, he one-ups Laurie and (from what we can assume) disappears.

It has been stated the next film, Halloween Ends, will make a four-year time jump, suggesting that Michael has had some significant off-time. It seems highly unlikely that he could just post up in his old house, but perhaps Michael needs a little time to tend to his wounds and let Haddonfield catch a breather.

We still have two (very likely) pissed of women in the Strode family left with a vendetta against Michael, so if he's instilled fear in the hearts of others – a much more focused fight is on the horizon. I instinctually don't foresee the finale being another bloodbath in this same scope, so getting to see how the dust settles and its effects on our leading ladies will make Halloween Ends a film with plenty of potential scenarios to look forward to.

Halloween Ends will commence on October 14, 2022.