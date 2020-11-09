Watch The Trailer For Hulu Holiday Romantic Comedy Happiest Season

Hulu holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season debuted its trailer this afternoon. The film, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, is about a lesbian couple heading home for the holidays to meet family, who do not know about their daughter's new relationship, or even that she is gay. The film also stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen, and the film is directed by Clea DuVall. She also co-wrote the film with Mary Holland. This was slated for theaters before the pandemic shutdown, and Hulu snapped it up. You can see the trailer for Happiest Season down below.

Happiest Season Synopsis

"Meeting your girlfriend's family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family's annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don't even know she's gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen co-star in a pic that captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself and trying not to ruin Christmas."

Happiest Season will debut on Hulu on November 25th, just before Thanksgiving and just in time for the holiday season.