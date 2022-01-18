Jason Blum Offers a Small Hint Regarding Happy Death Day 3

When Happy Death Day was released in 2017, box office analysts couldn't have expected that it would go on to earn over $125 million worldwide, with a micro-budget (in comparison) of under $5 million. The financial success of the PG-13 horror flick eventually spawned a desire for a sequel, and the initial film began to earn praise for comparisons to being a combination of meta-horror like Scream meets the comedic repetition of Groundhog Day.

After the success of Happy Death Day, a sequel soon followed titled Happy Death Day 2U, seeing a just slightly increased budget of under $7 million and a profit of over $60 million worldwide. While the film still proved to be a money-making scenario for Blumhouse, the massive drop-off typically doesn't bode well for further sequels, making a third film feel less attainable than its hardcore fans would like. Now, Blumhouse head Jason Blum is (sort of) offering an update regarding the status of a potential third film in the younger-skewing horror franchise. A fan took to Twitter while Blum was holding a Q& and asked, "any updates on a 3rd death day that we should be happy about?" to which Blum coyly responded, "Something is stirring. I will say that."

In late 2020, Blum was already uncertain yet hopeful for more, noting that there were struggles to get the proper approval from Universal Pictures to continue with a third. He explained to Entertainment Tonight, "It's a trilogy. I've got to make the third one. Maybe after Freaky, we'll figure it out. Both of us really want to do it. So hopefully, we'll figure it out. That's a perfect [premium video-on-demand] movie. Universal has this agreement–17 days in the theater. The same as Freaky, 17 days in a theater, and then [it] goes to PVOD. We should make Happy Death Day 3 for that system. I mean, if that movie isn't right for it, I don't know what is. So that's what it would be."

Obviously, if Blum has something in the works, we can assume that we'll be receiving answers to how a third film is possible soon enough. Are you hoping to see a Happy Death Day 3, or was the sequel enough to appease your appetite?