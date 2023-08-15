Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, gal gadot, heart of stone, netflix

Heart of Stone Director Reveals Weather Challenges While Filming

Heart of Stone director Tom Harper is sharing details about the extreme weather difficulties they faced while making the film.

Gal Gadot is clearly having a great time with Netflix films, having dropped two originals so far while still finding herself attached to tons of other roles in development. Yes, the two recent films (Red Notice and Heart of Stone) weren't the most well-received productions per se; however, Gadot fans are definitely invested in whatever the established actor chooses to pursue—especially knowing that the star is back to kicking ass for the recent spy thriller.

And the film out now, the director of Heart of Stone is opening up about some of the unpredictable difficulties that came with making the film outside of its already high-stakes action – particularly its intense weather that caused more problems than solutions.

Heart of Stone Director Talks Weather Challenges While Making the Netflix Film

While talking to The Wrap about the film and complex filming experiences, director Tom Harper dished on extreme weather obstacles by explaining, "On our tech scout, when we went up there to look to the location with all the crew before we started shooting, it was blowing a blizzard. It was terrifying, actually. It was like the apocalypse. The snow was coming in hard and fast… I remember thinking, 'I don't know how we're going to pull this off.'… There are three chases happening at the same time. "

Harper then makes sure to share specific examples that caused concern for everyone involved, telling the publication, "You've got the cable car, and you've got Rachel going down the mountain… The producers looked at each other and me like, 'Oh my God, we're insane. What on earth are we doing here?' There are a lot of things to consider. It's very dangerous up there for obvious reasons. Altitude sickness was an issue, the low temperatures. We had to have a whole team of mountain safety surrounding us."

Heart of Stone, starring Gadot and directed by Harper, is available to stream now only on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!