Heartwarming Winnie the Pooh Christmas Piece Hits Auction

Winnie the Pooh is an all-time classic book series, cartoon, and movie series. There's something special about this story of the young boy Christopher Robin and his stuffed animals, which he envisions populate the Hundred Acre Woods living full, happy, peaceful lives as they interact. Not only do I, like most adults who grew up on Pooh, have a soft spot for these characters, and I have a soft spot for holiday specials. There's something heartwarming to me about seeing characters that I love celebrating the holidays. Now, you can celebrate this Christmas with Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and the gang with this beautiful piece of Christmas-themed artwork that is now up for auction.

The full piece can be seen here:

"Merry Christmas Pooh" Embellished Giclee on Paper by Harrison Ellenshaw #AP 3/3 (Walt Disney, c. 2000s).

Here's a terrific sold-out hand-embellished giclee on paper with a remarque by the artist Harrison Ellenshaw. This amazing work was hand-embellished by adding sparkles to Pooh's Christmas tree and then Mr. Ellenshaw added a remarque of another tree in the margin before signing the piece. This is an artist's proof numbered AP 3/3 and comes to auction from Harrison Ellenshaw's personal collection. A great opportunity to pick up an artist's proof from the artist! The image area measures 14" x 11" on 20" x 16" black paper. This gorgeous work of art comes complete with a certificate of authenticity issued by the publisher. Condition is Fine. From the Ellenshaw Family Archives.

Whether you're a Winnie the Pooh fan or just someone looking for a beautiful, Christmas-themed art piece to add some warmth to your home, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this piece. It's live right now—best of luck to all attempting to stake their claim for this lovely piece of artwork.