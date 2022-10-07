One Piece Film Red: Advance Movie Tickets Now on Sale

Crunchyroll announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated anime feature film One Piece Film Red, opening in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on November 3 and in the United States and Canada on November 4. Advanced tickets are available at Fandango.com.

"Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

Crunchyroll released a new motion poster:

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda serves as the executive producer of One Piece Film Red, which is directed by Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! OVA) and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film: Gold).

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the top-selling manga title of all time, One Piece features an epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. One Piece's global pop culture status is the crowning achievement for this anime franchise, which encompasses theatrical films, home videos, video games, and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise that includes accessories, toys, novelties, furniture, housewares, and apparel.

One Piece Film Red at New York Comic Con

The fun continues to sail along with a film panel at New York Comic Con featuring members of the English and Japanese crew on Saturday, October 8, at the Empire Stage at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The panel will feature English dub cast members: Colleen Clinkenbeard (Luffy), Christopher R. Sabat (Zoro), Luci Christian (Nami), Sonny Strait (Usopp), and Ian Sinclair (Brook). Additionally, Japanese filmmakers Goro Taniguchi (Director), Shinji Shimizu (Executive Producer), and Hiroaki Shibata (Producer) will participate, with Anthony Bowling (ADR Director) and Kyle Cardine (Crunchyroll) hosting.