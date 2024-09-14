Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, hellboy, hellboy ii: the golden army, mike mignola

Hellboy Creator Explains Why He Wasn't Happy with the 2008 Sequel

The creator of Hellboy reflects on his experiences with Hellboy II: The Golden Army and why the film wasn't his favorite project.

The latest reboot, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, is set for release in the UK on September 27, 2024, and in Australia on October 10, 2024.

At the time of its release, the 2004 superhero film Hellboy (based on the comic from Dark Horse Comics) generated a large following and close to $100 million during its box office run. Four years later, a sequel called Hellboy II: The Golden Army was released, which earned a massive budget increase and a larger box office total that surpassed $160 million. Still, the film series faced several struggles that prevented a third film from being made (although two reboots have been created since then), which has left many fans longing for more. Now, the creator of Hellboy reveals that the sequel didn't offer him the creative satisfaction he had hoped for.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army Wasn't a Proud Moment for Mike Mignola

During an interview with Screen Rant, Hellboy II: The Golden Army story contributor (and creator) Mike Mignola discussed the production of the 2008 sequel, admitting that it wasn't a completely positive experience. Mignola tells the site, "I like being left alone to produce work that I can control. The experience I had on the second movie… I spent three months working on that film, and it didn't really impact that film very much at all. I came off of that, and I was really unhappy with the second movie. That's my own problem. I have no good perspective on the film." He then goes on to explain his sentiment by adding, "I just had my problems with the film, and coming off that film, I remember thinking, 'Man, if I had spent those three months that I did in pre-production in my studio, I would've produced a comic or two that would be exactly what I wanted them to be.'"

While it doesn't seem likely that we'll be getting a third installment from filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the newest reboot titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United Kingdom on September 27, 2024, and in Australia on October 10, 2024.

