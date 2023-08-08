Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Nun, The Nun 2, Warner Bros

The Nun II Director Talks Continuity in The Conjuring Universe

Michael Chaves, the director of The Nun II is opening up about how the sequel fits into The Conjuring universe and what the future could hold.

The Conjuring universe has dominated the horror genre for quite some time, with the flagship films Annabelle and The Nun each finding their own footing for over a decade. And soon enough, The Nun II will keep the successful spin-off titles alive by bringing back the fan-favorite entity for even more religion-induced terror.

With the film poised to receive a theatrical release next month, the film's director is now sharing his hopes for the future of the franchise and The Nun II's place in The Conjuring timeline. But of course, if it does well enough, there's always room for more, right?

More Stories from The Nun Franchise Are Still on the Table

While recently speaking to SFX Magazine about the upcoming film The Nun II, the film's director Michael Chaves discussed the timeline and The Conjuring universe by explaining, "There's a line in the movie: 'Demons are infinite.' I like the idea that she's always been here in different forms. I think that there's still more stories of Valak, the demon nun, to be told. I wouldn't want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline. Anyone who saw the first Conjuring knows that Maurice is possessed and then exorcised by the Warrens, and we know that that happens in the late '60s in the Conjuring timeline."

Chaves then elaborates on where this film fits within the universe, adding, "This is set in the '50s, so we're still a ways off from that. The events of what happens in between this starts to fill out that story a little bit more. There's other big ideas and big swings in there, and it's filled with a bunch of cool Easter eggs. Without giving anything away it continues to fill out the picture and the bigger canvas."

The next installment of The Conjuring franchise, titled The Nun II, will hit theaters on September 8, 2023.

