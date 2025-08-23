Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM, jordan peele, universal

HIM: New Featurette Builds Anticipation For September 19

Another behind-the-scenes featurette for the sports horror film HIM has been released, as anticipation grows for September 19.

Article Summary HIM drops a new behind-the-scenes featurette, building anticipation for its September 19 release.

Produced by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw, HIM blends horror with the world of elite sports drama.

Marlon Wayans leads a standout cast in a chilling story of fame, sacrifice, and obsession on the field.

HIM is set to ramp up promotion as college football and NFL seasons kick off, targeting sports fans.

HIM is a new horror film about which little was known before CinemaCon. The film stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack. Justin Tipping directed it from a script by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal M. Watson produced it. Most people will be interested because Peele is involved, and the concept is a great one. As more content is released, like this new featurette, the anticipation grows.

HIM Could Surprise This Fall

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry, and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect). HIM stars former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

HIM should start to put its advertising budget into effect over the next two weeks as college football and the NFL kick off their seasons. Hopefully, that raises awareness of the film, because I want this to succeed.

HIM opens in theaters on September 19.

