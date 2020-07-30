Liam Neeson Stars In Trailer For Honest Thief, In Theaters October 9th

Liam Neeson has another action film on the way. Honest Thief stars Neeson as a thief who decides to come clean for the woman he loves, only to be double-crossed by FBI agents. The typical Neeson action film stuff ensues. The film is directed and written by Mark Williams, and co-stars Kate Walsh, Jeffery Donovan, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ranos, Robert Patrick, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. You can watch the trailer for the action film down below.

Honest Thief Synopsis

"They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. From the co-creator of Emmy-nominated series Ozark, thriller Honest Thief showcases Liam Neeson in a heartfelt tale of redemption, packed with fights, chases, and explosions centered on one man's mission to make things right for the sake of love. Honest Thief is written and directed by Mark Williams and stars Liam Neeson (Taken), Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), and Anthony Ramos (Hamilton). The ensemble cast includes Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting)."

With a pretty talented cast, this could be an okay watch. There is nothing here we haven't seen before from about 400 different movies, all starring Neeson, but that doesn't mean this cannot be entertaining either. I doubt that this sees a theatrical release at this point, however. It is slated to open on October 9th, but my guess is that it gets delayed a bit or released digitally.