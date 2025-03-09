Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: house of the dead, paul w. s. anderson

House Of The Dead: Paul W.S. Anderson Teases New Film

Paul W.S. Anderson is out there teasing what to expect when he directs a new film based on the popular video game House of the Dead.

Article Summary Paul W.S. Anderson is directing a new House of the Dead film based on the popular video game franchise.

The film promises a unique, real-time storytelling approach that mirrors the immersive game experience.

This will be the second film adaptation after Uwe Boll's 2003 version, which was a critical and commercial failure.

With his experience in video game films, Anderson aims to deliver a thrilling and scary zombie action movie.

House of the Dead is the next film on the docket for director Paul W.S. Anderson. The film, based on the popular video game, will be the next to head into production by the horror vet after bringing George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands to theaters this spring. In a new chat with Variety, Anderson teased that this version of the property will pull no punches and be told in real-time, just like the game. "The script is almost done. We're aiming to shoot in the fourth quarter of this year. I'm going to push the envelope on this one. It's going to be something different for me. It's going to be immersive and very, very scary. It'll all play out in real-time, so it reflects the experience of playing the video game. The only time it stops is when you beat the game, or you die. That's going to be the only way out."

House Of The Dead Is In Good Hands

This will be the second time House of the Dead has been turned into a film. In 2003, famously bad director Uwe Boll adapted the property. It was a bomb and somehow looked way cheaper than the $12 million budget would suggest. This is a property that could stand to have another go in theaters, and with a capable hand like Anderson behind the camera, it stands a chance at being a pretty good horror film. He has tons of experience bringing video games to the screen, having directed Mortal Kombat, Monster Hunter, and, of course, six films set in the Resident Evil universe, all starring his real-life wife, Milla Jovovich. I am sure she will also find herself in House of the Dead.

At this point, we are due for a quality zombie action film, and I have high hopes that this one will be the one we need. As casting commences, we will keep you posted.

