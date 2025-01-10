Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dave bautista, In The Lost Lands, milla jovovich

In The Lost Lands Trailer Teams Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista Together

A trailer and poster for the new film In The Lost Lands, starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, have been released.

Article Summary Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista star in George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the film delves into a magical, dystopian world.

Vertical Entertainment's new release could spark sci-fi interest but may falter in cinemas.

Expect an action-packed journey with a mix of fantasy and thriller elements.

In The Lost Lands is a new dystopian thriller from director Paul W.S. Anderson, who directs and co-writes the film with Constantin Werner. It is based on a short story by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. It stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista. In the movie, "a queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon."

In The Lost Lands Looks Like My Most Anticipated Film Of 2009

All I needed to see was "From the Director of Resident Evil" pop up on the screen, and I knew that Jovovich would be in the film. This could be a Resident Evil movie; it looks like a mix of all of them. The story this is based on was written in 1982, so it took some time to reach the big screen, as everyone in Hollywood tries to squeeze every penny they can from Martin's library of stories. Hey, it works for Stephen King! Here is the poster for the film, which was also released the other day.

I have been burned by Vertical Entertainment and its fantastic trailers before. This does look entertaining in a Van Helsing/Jonah Hex-type way. All that is missing is an Evanescence song. I like both of these performers and maybe In The Lost Lands will upset my expectations. It will be a great sci-fi epic that will stand the test of time. I will likely forget about it and rent it on digital when it comes out. As it stands, I do not see this making much noise in theaters at the box office. Also, they should have had Dave lose that hat. It looks ridiculous.

In The Lost Lands will open in theaters on March 7th.

