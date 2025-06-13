Posted in: Movies, Review, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon, universal

How To Train Your Dragon Is A Spectacular Ride {Review}

How to Train Your Dragon is spectacular. Leave any negative expectations at the door and see it on the biggest screen possible.

Article Summary The live-action How To Train Your Dragon is a visually stunning, faithful adaptation of the animated classic.

Incredible performances, especially from Mason Thames and Nico Parker, bring new depth to beloved characters.

Dragons feel thrillingly alive and the world-building is immersive from start to finish on the big screen.

Sets a new gold standard for live-action remakes, delivering heart, adventure, and breathtaking action.

How To Train Your Dragon fans, worry not. Any of you who were worried that the original animated classic's transfer to live action would lose any of the heart or wonder, it does not. While some might dismiss this as a cash grab or an advertisement for the new Universal theme park, they would be doing themselves a disservice by not heading to the theater and seeing this on the biggest screen possible. Stunning visuals, great performances, and a fantastic score equal one of the best theatrical experiences of the year to date.

How To Train Your Dragon Works However You Tell The Story

Many might be surprised just how faithful the story is to the original animated film. How to Train Your Dragon sticks to what worked there and does not deviate. What was shocking about this version is how gorgeous it is. They absolutely nailed the look of the locations, costumes, and looks for everyone to an astounding level. It was unbelievable how quickly you forgot you knew this story already; it is so well told that you lose yourself in the world all over again. If you have not seen that original film, this world and story have very emotional highs and touches on important subjects, and what a ride they would go on. The dragons feel alive, less artificial than expected, and fit seamlessly with the world.

Where Universal wins is this cast. Gerard Butler is back, reminding you that he could be one of our most beloved actors if he wanted to, and why he chooses the projects he does, who knows? He needs to sit his representation down and get serious someday. The breakout here is Mason Thames. He will go on to be an award-winning actor, and seeing him grow from The Black Phone to How to Train Your Dragon is an incredible leap. He is already miles ahead of other performers his age, and even with a shrug or eye-roll, he brings Hiccup to life in a way that overtakes the animated version in every way. Ditto to Nico Parker and her role as Astrid. She elevates every scene, adding layers to the character that the animated film lacked. The whole ensemble uses the voice performances as a jumping-off point and elevates the material. What a joy that was to experience.

There is not much else to say. If you were disinterested or worried about this film, don't be. Buy tickets to the biggest screen possible, laugh, cry, and feel like you are soaring through the sky. How to Train Your Dragon is the new standard for these types of remakes, and it will be hard to top going forward.

