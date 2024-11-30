Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, how to train your dragon, nick frost, Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon Star on the Director's Collaborative Process

Nick Frost details what it was like to work with filmmaker Dean DeBlois for the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon.

Article Summary Nick Frost discusses working with Dean DeBlois on the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film.

Dean DeBlois keeps Gobber's injury accurate by adapting it to Nick Frost's real-life knee condition.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake follows Hiccup's journey and bond with dragon Toothless.

Experience breathtaking visuals with CGI dragons, directed by original filmmaker Dean DeBlois.

The beloved animated series How to Train Your Dragon is making a grand return with a highly anticipated live-action remake, bringing the enchanting world of Berk and its dragons to life with stunning realism. Well, other than the inclusion of computer-generated dragons, of course.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original trilogy, the film stars Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch, the village blacksmith and Hiccup's mentor. Frost, known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, recently shared his experience working on the film in a recent interview with Screen Rant. During the conversation, Frost praised DeBlois's collaborative approach, saying, "Well, Dean was very collaborative, and he allowed us to do what we wanted once we'd got what was written. The leg is different. I think Gobber's right leg is missing, but my left leg is missing. I had a very bad knee. I've just had my knee replaced. And so Dean was very kind to me and said, 'We'll make sure your bad leg is Gobber's bad leg too.' So that's one."

What We Know About How to Train Your Dragon

The plot of How to Train Your Dragon follows the original story closely. Set in the mythical Viking village of Berk, the film chronicles the journey of Hiccup, a young Viking who is more inclined towards invention and curiosity than traditional warrior ways. Hiccup's life takes a dramatic turn when he befriends a Night Fury dragon, whom he names Toothless. This unlikely friendship challenges the long-standing animosity between Vikings and dragons, leading to a transformative alliance. As Hiccup and Toothless navigate their bond, they uncover secrets about the dragons and their true nature. Together, they must overcome various challenges and adversaries to prove that dragons can be allies, not enemies. The film explores themes of courage, friendship, and acceptance, resonating deeply with audiences of all ages.

The live-action adaptation promises breathtaking visuals, thanks to the cutting-edge special effects that bring the dragons to life. The film's cast includes a blend of familiar faces and new talent, with Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, Gerard Butler, and Murray McArthur.

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled to hit theaters on June 13, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!