How To Train Your Dragon Star Says It Is "Amazing" And "Incredible"

How To Train Your Dragon star Gerard Butler praises the film, saying it is "incredible" even without the effect, and he "can't wait for the world to see it."

There are a lot of big movies coming out in 2025, but one that has a giant question mark over it might be the live-action of How To Train Your Dragon. The three animated films are up there with some of the best that Dreamworks has ever done, and you do have to wonder what can be added in live-action that couldn't be done in animation. We've seen some footage, including a short teaser and a behind-the-scenes featurette, but not much so far. The film is still a ways off, which isn't surprising, and there is still plenty of time to sell the idea to the public. One person who is entirely sold is Gerard Butler, who voiced Hiccup's father, Stoick, in the animated films and is now taking on the role in live-action as well. Butler recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, and they asked about the majestic beard we see him sporting in the footage. He was asked if it was real; it turns out it wasn't, and it wasn't a pleasant experience to put on. "No! It was like five pieces of hell. Hours every day and then another hour just to get into the costume," Butler explained.

Butler praised the new How To Train Your Dragon, saying, "I'd always wondered making those movies, you know, seeing the animated version, 'What would it be like to actually have to be that size? To be that character and to live?' Because for me, one of the great things about being an actor is you get to live in those other worlds, but you don't when it's animated. But now they've made the live-action, and suddenly you're in those arenas, and you're in that Viking village. The movie's incredible. I've seen it without effects. It's amazing. But I cannot wait for the world to see it." The "without the effects" comment is the one people should latch onto because it means the film, according to Butler, stands on its own with just the performances and practical elements. As a massive fan of the animated movies, I'm still leery, but as a fan of all things dragon, you know I'll be at the first screening Universal invites me to.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

