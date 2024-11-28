Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, gerard butler, how to train your dragon, Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon Star Addresses His Character's Appearance

Gerard Butler discusses his appearance and wardrobe for Universal Pictures' live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon.

Article Summary Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon adaptation.

Butler reveals challenges with his character's heavy 90-pound costume, featuring multiple layers and a thick beard.

The live-action film builds on the beloved animated series, promising deeper character backstories and rich Viking lore.

Directed by Universal Pictures, the film is set for a June 13, 2025 release, bringing high anticipation.

After impressing the masses as an animated franchise, we're officially inching our way toward the release of a live-action How to Train Your Dragon based on Cressida Cowell's book series about a timeless story rooted in friendship and courage. With its highly anticipated release, the live-action version faces great expectations, especially considering the animated series' legacy of critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

In a new interview with Collider, star Gerard Butler, who reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, shared some of the aesthetic details of his character in this adaptation. Butler notes, "I had seven layers, thick layers, and a thick beard, and then I had a kind of bearskin or wolfskin over it. It was heavy as sh-t. When I had my sword and my shield and the helmet, which was heavy, and all those layers with the clasps that went around, it was 90 pounds, my costume. I was, in the middle of the coldest day, soaking wet from sweat inside because it was like a furnace in there. So, I guess I had the benefit of… I was rarely cold while everybody else was like this."

How to Train Your Dragon Cast and Plot Details

The narrative of How to Train Your Dragon follows Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and his loyal dragon, Toothless, as they navigate the challenges of uniting dragons and humans. This time, the story delves deeper into the characters' backstories and the rich lore of the Viking world while still intending to stay within the franchise's blueprint. Alongside Butler, the film features an impressive cast, including Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut, and Ruth Codd will play Phlegma the Fierce.

The live-action interpretation of How to Train Your Dragon is expected to hit theaters on June 13, 2025. Will you be checking this one out?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!