I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Set Up At Sony

I Know What You Did Last Summer may be returning. Sony has set up a sequel to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Leah McKendrick will pen the script. It looks like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are also in talks to come back. They were the survivors of the first two films in the series, released in 1997 and 1998. A third film in the franchise that I assume they would completely ignore and pretend didn't happen was released in 2006. Ditto the 2021 Amazon Prime Video eight-episode series. Deadline had the news of the new film.

Only Interested In I Know What You Did Last Summer Because Of Robinson

Deadline goes on to say that this will be a "passing of the torch" sequel like last year's Scream film, though the legacy of that franchise was more in place than this one. No, the sole reason to be interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, so that perks my ears up a bit. The amount of 90's flare Robinson was able to inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Let's face it; really, this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very of its time and not something that really needs a sequel, or remake, or requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.