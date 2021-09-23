It's Always Sunny Star Charlie Day's New Film Debuts On Amazon In Feb.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is headlining a new romantic comedy titled I Want You Back with Jenny Slate. Amazon Studios has announced a February 11th, 2022 release date for the film. The rest of the cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm. Written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the film is directed by Jason Orley. With that cast and the setup, this should be a surefire hit for Prime Video.

This Sounds Like An Episode Of It's Always Sunny

Tell me this does not sound like a scheme that Charlie would come up with on It's Always Sunny that would fail spectacularly: "Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes' new relationships and win them back."

That being said, this film has such an impressive cast that it would be almost impossible to fail. I have always thought that Day could carry a film if given a shot, and Slate is hilarious. Hopefully, Amazon gives this the kind of push it will need to make it mandatory viewing for Valentine's couples. I Want You Back will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th, 2022.