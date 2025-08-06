Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Mary Bronstein, rose byrne

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Trailer Released By A24, Out In October

A24 has released a trailer for awards hopeful If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, starring Rose Byrne. It will be in theaters in October.

Rose Byrne stars in Mary Bronstein's new film, alongside Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and A$AP Rocky.

Byrne's powerful lead performance won the Silver Bear at the 75th Berlin Film Festival.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You screens at major fall festivals before aiming for awards season buzz.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You should be one of the big awards films this fall, released by A24 and starring Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and A$AP Rocky. This is written and directed by Mary Bronstein, and is her second film as a director after the acclaimed Yeast. For her performance, Byrne won the Silver Bear for best lead performance at the 75th Berlin Film Festival back in February. The film will also show at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival this fall before releasing in theaters in October.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Will Be A24's Awards Centerpiece

With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.

While not autobiographical, Bronstein was grappling with her medical issues in her family when the inspiration struck for the story: "I realized there was no movie I knew of that explored this very particular type of anxiety I was experiencing: the frenzied mental state of a mother grappling with a sick child," Bronstein says. "While the movie is by no means factually autobiographical, everything in it is emotionally true. I have a genuine passion for creating women on screen that I haven't seen before. I've seen various depictions of women having nervous breakdowns, but they're usually directed by men, and I feel like nearly all of them take an external perspective. What I wanted to do was get deeply internal, so you see the world as the very scary place Linda does."

I have been hearing exceptional things about the film and especially Byrne's performance in it, so this has been on my radar all year long. I would expect that, given such phenomenal praise, this will be one of the films A24 throws their weight behind hard during awards season.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You will open in theaters in October.

