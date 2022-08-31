Halloween Ends: David Gordon Green Still Messing With Ending

Halloween Ends is releasing in a little over a month in theaters and on Peacock the same day, and it turns out director David Gordon Green is having a little bit of a problem letting go. In a new interview with Empire, he says that while the film is "locked," he still wants to tinker with the ending of his trilogy. "It changes every day," Gordon Green told Empire. "In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, 'What if we do this one thing….' I speak with John [Carpenter] and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it. It's exciting, uncertain, satisfying, and sad. I've enjoyed the ride, but it's probably time to get off. I think we're gonna go out with a bang. If our second film was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion."

Halloween Ends, But Does Evil Die?

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting; it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all." Here is the final poster for the film.

Is anyone else starting to believe the theory that the Peacock version may have a different ending than the theatrical version? I don't buy it, but who knows? Halloween Ends releases on October 14th.