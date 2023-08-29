Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Bodies Bodies Bodies, bottoms, film, rachel sennott

Bottoms Co-Writers Reveal The Beginning Of Their Partnership

The co-writers behind the recent teen flick Bottoms are discussing the beginning of their creative team-up and how the film came to be.

Emma Seligman's quirky teen sophomore feature film Bottoms, which was co-written with the film's own star Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), is being widely praised for adding a new spin to coming-of-age teen comedies, offering the world a new solid pair whose combined talents include acting, writing, and directing. Now, the pair reveals how their partnership was born and the beginning stages of their new youth-centric comedy film.

An Organic Partnership from Bottoms Co-Writers

During an interview with IndieWire, the film's co-writer discussed the conception of their film, with Seligman telling the publication, "We made the short film for Shiva Baby at the end of my senior year [at NYU], and Rachel and I found that we were two of the only people we knew in school who actually wanted to talk about our ideas and to talk about our ambitions in our career and not feel ashamed to say that we had dreams and that we wanted to write different things. We would meet up every week and write, and I'd feel like, oh, OK, this girl's actually holding me accountable, and it's working out."

Sennott then continues, "There are so many times when you're like, 'We should do something,' or people are like, 'Let's make a movie,' and then you text them, 'Can we meet?' and they're like, 'I should be free in three months.' Emma and I really connected over both wanting to do it and not being afraid to say, 'I want to do this.'" Seligman then explains the new film's conception, sharing, "Because we started writing them at the same time, we really didn't think, oh, these have to be really different. The absurdity and the heightened tone of Bottoms just came from Rachel's sensibilities, not that I was like, I have to adapt myself to her sense of humor, but I think it just came so naturally in the way that she writes her jokes, and then that just kind of became the tone."

Bottoms is in theaters now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!