In The Heights: Eight New Character Posters Revealed

In The Heights hype mode has been activated, with soundtracks tracks being released and more. Today WB dropped eight new character posters featuring much of the cast of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu. After ruling last summer with the release of Hamilton on Disney+, Miranda will look to do it again with In The Heights, about a melting pot neighborhood on Washington Heights in New York. The show won numerous awards and will be the musical highlight of the year for sure, and I am so glad that it will not only release on HBO Max, but in theaters. There is something special about a big musical number on the big screen. You can see the new posters down below.

I Am Hyped For In The Heights More Than Most Films This Summer

"The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music, and little dreams become big… "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience."

In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Stephanie Beatriz, will open in theaters on June 11th and same-day streaming on HBO Max.