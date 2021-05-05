Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen Apparently Loves The Script

Indiana Jones 5 is taking shape as the day's tick by. Harrison Ford will return as Indy, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen joining in on what will be his last adventure in the fedora. James Mangold will direct, making this the first time Steven Spielberg will not be behind the camera. John Williams is also back to score. Mikkelsen is particularly excited, as he told Collider in a new chat. He seems to have gotten a peek at the script for Indiana Jones 5, and it may be worth getting pretty excited about if he is to be believed.

Indiana Jones 5: The Last Ride? I Am Bad At Titles

"I'm very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes, it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

And it also sounds like he will have a bit of breathing room to work with as far as his character is concerned: "I do think I'm invited in to create a character; I think that everybody wants that. That's why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is. Interesting enough, again, a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones, who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."

Indiana Jones 5 goes into production this year. It will release July 28th, 2022.