Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Lucasfilm has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, teasing the "last adventure." It will be released on June 30th.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has had a rough road getting to the big screen and is one of several films coming out this summer that has spent some time in development hell. A fifth film has been getting thrown around since before Disney acquired Lucasfilm, but the movie wasn't officially put on the books until 2016. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of delays and different movements trying to get this film off of the ground. When it was revealed that Steve Spielberg wasn't directing anymore, that felt like the nail in the coffin for many people. However, Lucasfilm brought on James Mangold, and they enjoyed working with him so much that he's now making a Star Wars film. So that says something.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. Still, they released a new behind-the-scenes featurette today with star Harrison Ford, Mangold, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talking about how they got here regarding this movie.

Kennedy cites explicitly this as the "last adventure," and they haven't been shying away from the fact that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an ending. However, we also know that where there is a will, there is a way, and if more films are to happen with or without Ford, they will happen. It's just unclear whether the audience will want that, and the only way to know for sure is to make a movie and see what happens. That could blow up in everyone's faces, so I hope they just let this franchise end and get some closure.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30th, 2023.