Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director on the Film's Ending

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is explaining his choice about the titular character's fate.

Despite the fact that the fifth installment of Indiana Jones (titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is starting to show improvements with its Rotten Tomatoes score and a decent-ish box office turnout, the franchise as we know it is coming to an end. Well, at least for star Harrison Ford's portrayal of the iconic adventurer.

So now that the film is up for debate, the director of the new movie is revealing how the character's fate was decided. And needless to say, spoilers are included, so now's your last opportunity to click away!

How a Charaacter's Fate was Determined in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold addressed Indy's finality, telling the publication, "How could I have done that? I think everyone, particularly because I made Logan and wrote it as well, there was a lot of anxiety that I was just going to turn into the icon executioner. Honestly, I enjoy that people were so atwitter about it because, to me, there really is no attraction to just getting thousands of people in a theater and hitting them in a head with a hammer… Death is not an ending."

Mangold goes on to compare his work on Logan with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, adding, "The reason death worked in Logan is because of the beautiful irony of his death, which is that he lived such a painful life, that it was only in the last 30 seconds of his life that he actually got to experience love. And that, to me, was what was so moving about that ending. But, for Indiana Jones, it isn't about him dying. It had to be about him coming to terms with this period of his life and this period of the world. And in a way, coming to terms with whether Indiana Jones has relevance to ours."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently available to watch exclusively in theaters now.

