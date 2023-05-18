Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Honorary Palme d'Or For Ford Harrison Ford was presented an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Lucasfilm also released a new TV spot.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its Cannes Film Festival Premiere tonight. Before the movie began, Harrison Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or from the festival as a lifetime achievement. When the reel for his career ran by, Ford told the audience (via The AP), "I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes."

The film reportedly had a five-minute standing ovation when it ended, and there were shots of Ford in the audience with tears in his eyes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released to a wide audience on June 30th, but now that it has premiered at Cannes, the social and review embargoes are coming down. That also means there is a chance someone could be a jerk and spoil the film on social media, so keep an eye out. Tickets will go on sale May 22nd at 6:00 AM PST / 9:00 AM EST and along with the early reactions that are starting to come out, we also have a new TV spot as well.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30th, 2023.