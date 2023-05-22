Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Tickets, TV Spot, And Posters Tickets for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny went on sale today after its Cannes premiere last week. We got a new TV spot and 4 new posters.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its Cannes premiere, and the reviews are looking to be a bit lukewarm. However, you have to remember that festival goggles are very much a thing. When you're at something like Cannes there is very little time to think about a film aside from an immediate reaction, and everyone is trying to get their review up as fast as possible. It means there isn't much room for nuance, so if you're panicking looking at that Rotten Tomatoes score, it will likely change when it gets closer to the release date and some people have time to think about the film. If you're still interested in checking out this film that has been hanging out in varying forms of development for years, tickets went on sale today. We also got a new TV spot and a whole pile of new posters.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30th, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!