James Cameron on the Status of Avatar 3 and Avatar 4

Filmmaker James Cameron is offering a new update on the current production status of both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4.

There are at least five Avatar films that have already been confirmed (and who knows how many more are in development), even though we've only seen two so far. However, given the success that the franchise has garnered from both entries, along with their extensive production requirements, we can understand why it's important to trust the process. So, with that in mind and a 2025 release on the horizon, how far along are the upcoming entries?

James Cameron Offers Specific Timeline Updates on Avatar 3 and Avatar 4

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, filmmaker James Cameron was asked about the status of the next Avatar entry, where he suggested that everything's falling into place. Cameron explains, "It's pretty much in the can. We're shooting pick-ups on [Avatar 3], which is just filling in the last 2 or 3%, and we've also got live-action pick-ups in June, that's another couple percent. We've got about a quarter of [Avatar 4] in the can. We're post on [Avatar 3] and now doing the VFX, which is an enormous job. I'll need every second between now and then to get it done."

Cameron then elaborated on the extensive team involved, telling the publication, "The tech has reached the point right now where it's really what we need. We make little improvements as we go along, but we're there. The whole point is we jumped back, that's why we spent seven years building to it and four years shooting the two films together. It's not about the technology but about the minds and eyes of the computer artists. It's a very, very creative process – it's artistry. Thousands of people are involved and conducting the orchestra to get it all pitch perfect right now."

Avatar 3 is currently expected to be released on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 will be released on December 21, 2029.

