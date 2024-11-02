Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, james wan, saw, SAW XI

James Wan Picks His Favorite Trap from the Saw Franchise

The original Saw director, James Wan, reflects on his favorite trap sequence in the franchise and why it stands out to him.

Article Summary James Wan reveals his favorite trap from the Saw franchise—the iconic jaw trap.

The jaw trap, also known as the reverse bear trap, debuted in the original Saw film.

This gruesome trap symbolizes the franchise's unique blend of horror and justice.

Saw's creative traps continue to captivate audiences with fear and suspense.

The Saw franchise has become synonymous with gruesome yet ingeniously creative displays of horror, which have captivated genre fans for years. Since the debut of the first film in 2004, the series has thrived across ten installments (with Saw XI coming next year), and each chapter only continues to push the boundaries of fear and suspense. Largely as a result of the meticulous and often shocking traps, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats and wondering what terrifying contraptions await the next unfortunate victim.

Saw Filmmaker Reveals His Favorite Trap of the Franchise

From the infamous reverse bear trap to the needle pit, the Saw movies have introduced a plethora of nightmarish scenarios designed to test the limits of the human spirit. Each trap is meticulously crafted, not just to horrify but also to serve as a dark, twisted form of justice for the victims, who are often forced to confront their own moral failings. Despite a myriad of memorable traps introduced over the years, one stands out as particularly iconic—the jaw trap. Now, in a recent interview with People, original Saw director James Wan revealed that this trap holds a special place in his heart. "It's really the jaw trap. I mean, that one has become so iconic. Obviously, it ended up being on the poster, so that one is the most … that one would probably mean the most to me," he shared.

The jaw trap, also known as the reverse bear trap, was first seen in the original Saw film. Its brutal and visually striking design left a lasting impression on audiences and quickly became a symbol of the franchise's unique approach to horror. And there's also the notion that its surviving victim went on to become a major player in the Saw universe.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or new to the world of Saw, the traps remain a fascinating and terrifying aspect of the franchise's enduring appeal. And as long as there are new stories to tell, there will undoubtedly be new and inventive ways to scare audiences, continuing the legacy of creativity and horror that began with Wan's bloody vision.

