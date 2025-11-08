Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, jennifer's body, jennifer's body 2

Jennifer's Body Director Says a Sequel Script is Currently Underway

Director Karyn Kusama says Diablo Cody is actively developing a sequel to Jennifer’s Body, teasing a wild and faithful return.

The 2009 cult horror film gained a passionate following after an underwhelming box office debut

Kusama promises the sequel will be as fun and wild as the original, staying true to its unique tone

Fans and creators believe Jennifer's Body is finally getting the recognition it deserves in horror

Sixteen years after release, Jennifer's Body keeps gaining ground. The 2009 teen horror from writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama follows Jennifer Check, a popular small-town cheerleader who becomes demonically possessed after a botched rock-band ritual, then begins feeding on male classmates. Her best friend Anita "Needy" Lesnicki pieces together the truth and fights to stop the killings, becoming a showdown that reframes high-school power dynamics through a sharp, darkly comic lens.

The cast did a lot of the heavy lifting. Megan Fox leads as Jennifer, and Amanda Seyfried co-stars as Needy, with Adam Brody as frontman Nikolai, Johnny Simmons as Chip, J. K. Simmons as Mr. Wroblewski, and Amy Sedaris in support. The film premiered in 2009 after Cody's teen breakout hit Juno and quickly became a conversation piece about gender roles and media consumption, even as some viewers and critics missed what it was doing at the time.

On paper, the numbers looked pretty underwhelming. Jennifer's Body cost about $16 million and grossed roughly $32 million worldwide in theaters, becoming a modest return that fueled the "flop" label before home release success and the cult following really kicked in. Yet the reassessment has been steady and loud. Many fans have argued the movie was mismarketed ahead of its release, and that its blend of friendship drama, anger, and satire reads much clearer now.

Jennifer's Body Director on the Potential Sequel

All of this essentially makes the recent sequel chatter feel even more earned. Both Cody and Fox have previously spoken positively about returning over the years, but now, Kusama has offered the most concrete signal yet. Speaking to Deadline, she said Cody is actively at work. "I know she's working on it right now, and I'm very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I'm not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it."

At this point, it's obvious that Jennifer's Body has outlasted its first-weekend narrative. It found its audience, influenced a wave of feminist-leaning horror, and became a touchstone for teen terror (with teeth). So, if Cody's new take lands, a follow-up could finally earn the attention it deserves.

Would you watch a Jennifer's Body sequel?

