Joe Bob Briggs on How the Pandemic Horror Community Roared Back

In this episode, Jason chats with famed columnist and horror host Joe Bob Briggs, who returns to Shudder next Friday, October 8, with a new double-feature film-and-commentary event called Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown.

Briggs last appeared on Castle Talk in April of 2020, soon after the start of the pandemic. This time he reflects on how lightning struck with the new Shudder series The Last Drive-In, where the horror community gathered each Friday night to live tweet about the show with other fans and regular input from Briggs and his Shudder co-host, actor/writer Diana "Darcy the Mail Ghoul" Prince. Briggs also talks about how he puts together his monologues and the ways that political humor has changed over the years he's been in business.

Says the producers about the new special:

Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown will feature special guests from the upcoming Halloween franchise installment, Halloween Kills: director David Gordon Green and producer/Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum, as announced today during Blumhouse's second annual BlumFest celebration. Joe Bob's Halloween Hoedown premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c on October 8. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, October 10.

