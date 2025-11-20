Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, FNAF, FNAF 2, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's 2: Another New Featurette Released

For the second time this week, a new look at Five Nights At Freddy's 2 has been released. We are only a couple weeks away now.

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's 2 drops a new featurette, building hype ahead of its December 5 theatrical release.

Megan Fox joins the cast as Toy Chica, with MatPat and Kellen Goff voicing Toy Bonnie and Toy Freddy.

Director Emma Tammi returns, alongside original stars Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and more.

The sequel debuts exclusively in theaters, skipping day-and-date streaming on Peacock this time.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is, in some circles, the most anticipated film of the year. The first teaser for the horror sequel was revealed during CinemaCon, where it was also announced that the film will have an exclusive theatrical debut on December 5. There is no specific release date for this one on Peacock. A second brand-new featurette for the film has been released today, the first of many leading up to the film's release. Megan Fox has joined the film as the voice of Toy Chica, MatPat as the voice of Toy Bonnie, and Kellen Goff as Toy Freddy. Emma Tammi returns to direct, with Josh Hutcherson back as Mike, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail. Joining them are Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone, Pennyworth), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise, Annabelle Comes Home), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale). Universal is giving this an early December release, which means they are behind it and think they have a blockbuster on their hands.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Official Synopsis

They're not just at Freddy's anymore. In 2023, Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's, based on the blockbuster game series by Scott Cawthon, became the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins. One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder, and Marc Mostman.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will open exclusively in theaters on December 5.

