Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson Syas Production Has Started On Final Film

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson Says Production Has Started On Final Film

Jumanji 3 is now in production according to an Instagram post from Dwayne Johnson, as the film will be in theaters next Christmas

Article Summary Dwayne Johnson confirms Jumanji 3 production has started, aiming for a Christmas 2026 theater release.

Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart return alongside Johnson, with Jake Kasdan returning as director.

The movie is described as the final adventure for this beloved Jumanji cast, wrapping up the modern saga.

Johnson pays tribute to Robin Williams by wearing dice from the original 1995 Jumanji movie in the film.

Jumanji 3 is now in production, according to an Instagram post posted this evening by Dwayne Johnson. He posted live from the table read, which also featured the return of Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan. "Officially kicking off production of Jumanji, at our cast table read in Los Angeles – where we will film as well 👏🏾👏🏾 🥂," Johnson wrote. "What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved Jumanji franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film. Amazing to get the whole gang back together, and our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard 😂😂 We all talked about how much we've missed this kinda joy and fun 🥹😊 🤜🏾🤛🏻 Let's make a good one. "…in order for you to end the game, you must save Jumanji and call out its name…" CHRISTMAS 2026 🎄 Directed by Jake Kasdan Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg.

Jumanji 3 Closes Out The Continuation Of The Franchise

Pretty neat detail from Johnson at the end of the post. He has a necklace he is wearing in the film, and it is the dice from the original 1995 film, "a way of paying homage, love and respect to the great Robin Williams," as he says. The first three films in the franchise have combined to gross over $2 billion worldwide, with a significant portion of that coming from the two films starring Johnson, Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and The Next Level in 2019. Many thought that continuing the franchise so long after the original 1995 film, which starred Robin Williams, would be a mistake, but that was quickly proven wrong. Will this actually be the final film? That remains to be seen, but it appears this is the finale for this cast, at least.

Jumanji 3 (or 4, really) is set to be released in theaters next Christmas, 2026.

