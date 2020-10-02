Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Scene with Park Costar

One of the reasons why 1993's Jurassic Park worked aside from the obvious animatronic dinosaurs is the memorable moments from the film's resident chaotician, Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. He's since reprised the role three more times in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and now the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The stars of the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film in Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern reunite to join the core of the World films Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Documenting their journey through Dominion via social media, Goldblum promised if 1,000 registered to vote, he'll "recreate a classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park."

How Neill, Dern, and Goldblum Got the Vote Out for Jurassic World and the Scene in Question

The fans came through, and Goldblum recreated the scene describing his profession in the original film with a different scene partner. The scene involved Malcolm taking a cup of water, taking droplets, and placing them on Dr. Ellie Sattler's (Dern) hand and arm. The recreation swapped Ellie with Dr. Alan Grant (Neill) with Dern appearing briefly. Goldblum posted the following on his Instagram. "That was fast! We've already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the "Chaos Theory" scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern! AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment… #GoodToVote 🙏🏼🦖🇺🇸😎" Directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-written by Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly, the Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and B.D. Wong. The Universal film slated to hit theatres on June 11, 2021. Here's the original scene followed by the recreation.

