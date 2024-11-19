Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, gareth edwards, jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth Filmmaker on Tapping into the First Film

The director attached to the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth divulges how he found inspiration from the first entry of the franchise.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, releases on July 2, 2025, promising new thrills.

Scarlett Johansson leads a cast on a mission to secure DNA, facing colossal dinosaurs and hidden secrets.

Gareth Edwards draws inspiration from the original film, creating thrilling action and nostalgic moments.

Produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, with a screenplay by David Koepp, returning to the franchise.

As you may probably know by now, Universal Pictures has announced the next thrilling installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film promises to bring back the excitement and wonder of the original Jurassic Park while introducing new characters and storylines.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert on a top-secret mission to secure DNA samples from the world's three most colossal dinosaurs. Joining her are Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, and Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs. The plot revolves around an intrepid team racing to secure genetic material from these colossal creatures, set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

More specifically, the film continues the story of dinosaurs roaming the Earth, with the planet's ecology proving largely inhospitable to these prehistoric creatures. The three most colossal dinosaurs within a tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that could bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. As the team ventures into dino-infested territory, they uncover a sinister discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Dominion Director on Embracing the First Film

Edwards, speaking with Empire Magazine, recently shared his vision for the film, telling the publication, "It goes back to what I loved about the original, with an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments. There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience."

The upcoming return to the franchise is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer. The screenplay is penned by David Koepp, who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park.

