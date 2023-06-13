Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: andy serkis, film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, movies, Owen Teague, planet of the apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Star Shares Advice from Andy Serkis

The star of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is revealing essential advice he recieved from the iconic Andy Serkis.

It's been several years since we've been gifted with a cinematic installment of 20th Century Studios' popular Planet of the Apes franchise. Still, we find solace in the fact that another entry is coming soon! With the next film (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) poised for a theatrical release next year, the film's new primary character is now actively discussing how the infamous Caesar prepared him for what's to come.

Essential Advice from a Planet of the Apes Legend

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Owen Teague revealed the advice he received from a franchise staple. Teague explains, "Well, we all talked to Andy Serkis. He and I had a meeting, and he was part of why I became an actor. So this was something that I'd been wanting to do my entire life, and it was literally a dream come true to get to do this job and play this character."

Elsewhere, the actor addressed the complexities of the upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel, adding, "The hardest part about it was just learning how to be in a suit all day and have a camera strapped to your head. But you get used to it after about a week, and I remember Andy being like, 'You'll get used to it, and you'll stop worrying about it after the first week.' And he was absolutely right." Teague later goes on to add, "The rest of motion capture is just what you would do otherwise, and the difference between a human and whatever you're playing just becomes a costume, so you don't even really think about it that much. It's just acting, and it's no different. So I took to it very quickly and very happily, and it's something that I'd like to do a lot more of. So I hope I get to because I really enjoy it."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will arrive in theaters worldwide on May 24, 2024.

