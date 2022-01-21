Kirsten Dunst Will Star In A24 Film Civil War From Alex Garland

Kirsten Dunst will star in a new A24 film titled Civil War by writer/director Alex Garland. Plot details are being kept close to the vest for now, but the film will also star Wagner Moura, Stephen Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny. It will be set in the near future in America. That is all A24 is telling us. A24 will handle the global release of the film and produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. A24 will also release Garland's next project, Men, later on in 2022.

Kirsten Dunst Teaming With Alex Garland & A24? Sign Me Up.

"In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for "Ex Machina," which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018's "Annihilation" and the FX series "Devs." His upcoming projects include "Men," starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear, which A24 will release later this year."

"Kirsten Dunst most recently earned a SAG award nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Rose Gordon in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog." Dunst's three-decade career includes notable performances in award-winning films including "Interview With the Vampire," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Hidden Figures," "Marie Antoinette," "Melancholia," the "Spider-Man" franchise and "The Virgin Suicides," among many others. In 2016, she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Peggy Blumquist in "Fargo.""

Man, A24 just knows what buttons to push with me. It feels like every week, we are getting announcement after announcement of great projects from them, and each one gets me more excited. As much as I enjoyed her early work, Kirsten Dunst's later career has been so stellar, and this might be her most exciting project as far as I am concerned. More on this as we get it for sure.