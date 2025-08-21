Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: kiss of the spider woman

Kiss of the Spider Woman: Official Trailer And Poster Released

The official trailer and poster for Bill Condon's big-screen adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman have been released.

This indie movie, picked up after Sundance, stands apart from major studio-backed musicals like Wicked and Wonka.

Songs are limited to fantasy sequences, echoing Condon's approach in Chicago, offering a fresh take for musical fans.

Kiss of the Spider Woman opens in theaters October 10th, bringing a visionary adaptation to the big screen.

Even with the massive success of Wicked and Wonka, it's still unclear whether or not audiences are back on board for musicals. They have a moment at the box office every couple of years, but by the time the films that were greenlit and made in response to said moment make it to the big screen, people seem kind of over musicals again. Both Wicked and Wonka had the power of massive studios behind them to help get the word out, while the adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman is an indie in that it didn't have any studio backing and didn't have distribution until it got picked up following a Sundance premiere. The official trailer, a poster, and some images have been released.

Another thing that we always talk about is what has to change when you're moving from different media. You don't watch a live musical the same way you watch a movie, and that means things are going to end up changing along the way. Director Bill Condon is approaching this film much like he did with Chicago, with director Rob Marshall. The songs are going to be limited to the fantasy part of the story, much like how almost all of the songs in Chicago were part of Roxie's fantasies (unless they took place on a stage). It means that none of the songs are going to be diagetic, which might be something veteran musical fans might not be crazy about. Condon managed to pull it off with Chicago , only instead of musical numbers on a stage, we have musical numbers in a MGM-style movie musical.

Kiss of the Spider Woman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon returns to the movie musical in this dazzling Technicolor-hued fantasy. Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical hit.

Bill Condon's visionary new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award®-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Diego Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

An Artists Equity and Mohari Media presentation, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a Josephson Entertainment / Tom Kirdahy / Greg Yolen / Nuyorican production. Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, Diego Luna, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman serve as executive producers. Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released in theaters on October 10th.

